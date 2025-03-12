Man Hangs from Train Window for a Minute for Reel, Passengers Save His Life – Shocking Video!

New Delhi: In a bid to gain fame on Instagram, a young man put his life in extreme danger by performing a reckless stunt on a moving train. A viral video shows him hanging dangerously from the train window, leaving viewers in shock.

Daring Stunt Caught on Camera

The viral clip captures the youth clinging onto the edge of a train window while it speeds along the tracks. As the video circulates on social media, netizens are left stunned by the life-threatening act.

Performing stunts on a moving train proved dangerous! People pulled the train's emergency chain to stop it, saving the boy's life just in time. pic.twitter.com/MhEjdzOlWX — Atulkrishan (@iAtulKrishan1) March 11, 2025

Passengers Rush to Save Him

Passengers inside the train quickly noticed the risky stunt and intervened to pull him back to safety. Their timely action prevented what could have been a fatal accident. The video has sparked widespread discussions on the dangers of performing such stunts for social media attention.

Social Media Reactions

The video has gained massive traction, with people condemning such reckless behavior. Many users have urged authorities to take strict action against dangerous stunts performed for social media likes and views.

Authorities Issue Warning

Railway authorities have repeatedly warned against life-threatening stunts on trains. Officials are now considering legal action against individuals who endanger their lives and those of others in the name of social media fame.