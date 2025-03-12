Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Claims Ramzan Month Is Chosen Deliberately to Hurt Muslims

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a controversial statement in the Assembly on Wednesday, accusing some people of deliberately choosing the month of Ramzan to hurt the Muslim community. Her remarks sparked heated debates and tensions within the House.

CM Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Playing Communal Politics

While addressing the Assembly on the third day of the second round of the Budget session, Banerjee said, “Ramzan month is being deliberately chosen by some to hurt the Muslims. But people from minority communities should be rest assured. The unity of all religions will prevail.” The statement came in response to political tensions surrounding recent comments made by the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, about minority MLAs from the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Disruptions and Heated Exchange in the Assembly

As Mamata Banerjee began her speech, she was met with disruptions from both Trinamool Congress and BJP legislators, resulting in a loud and heated exchange of words. The CM accused BJP legislators of playing the communal card in politics, and she stressed that religion should never be exploited for narrow political gains.

“Humanity is the biggest lesson of religion. But you people always play the communal card in politics. Please do not exploit religion for narrow political gains. I am myself a Hindu. I do not need a certificate from you for that,” Banerjee remarked.

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP of Insulting Bengal’s Tradition

The Chief Minister also accused the BJP of insulting Bengal’s traditions and attempting to divide the state along religious lines. “Please do not insult Bengal. Please do not try to divide Bengal in the name of religion. Why don’t you have Muslim candidates in elections? Almost 79 percent of my party’s candidates in any election are Hindus,” she added. She further claimed that the BJP had no genuine concern for religious harmony, using it only as a political tool.

Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Suvendu Adhikari’s Political Moves

In her speech, Mamata Banerjee also launched a veiled attack on Suvendu Adhikari, accusing him of switching political allegiances for personal gain. “It is better to ignore him (Suvendu Adhikari). He joined Trinamool Congress realising that he had no future in Congress. After that, he joined the BJP after creating confusion within Trinamool Congress,” Banerjee said, further claiming that Adhikari would soon seek to join another party.

BJP’s Response and Protest

In response to the CM’s comments, Shankar Ghosh, the Chief Whip of the BJP’s Legislative Party, accused Banerjee of turning a blind eye to her Muslim Cabinet members’ attacks on Hindus. “No action is taken against such Ministers,” he stated.

Following the speech, BJP legislators staged a walkout from the Assembly, and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari led a sit-in protest at the gates of the Assembly.

The incident marked another day of political unrest in West Bengal, further fueling the ongoing tension between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP in the state.