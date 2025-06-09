Small Bet, Big Win: How One Investor Made Rs 56 Lakh from a Rs 16K Investment in Just 2 Years?

In an extraordinary stock market story, the shares of Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network have delivered a staggering return of 32,998% in just two years. Once considered a penny stock, it has now turned into a major wealth generator for those who invested early and held on.

From Rs 1.64 to Rs 566.55 Per Share

As per market data, the stock was trading at Rs 1.64 per share on June 9, 2023. Fast forward to June 9, 2025, the price has soared to Rs 566.55 per share. This astonishing growth is rarely witnessed in the Indian stock market and has left many investors surprised.

From Rs 16,400 to Rs 56.65 Lakh

To understand the impact, consider this:

If an investor had purchased 10,000 shares at Rs 1.64 per share in June 2023, the total investment would be Rs 16,400. At today’s price of Rs 566.55 per share, the value of those 10,000 shares would now be Rs 56,65,500, resulting in a profit of Rs 56,49,100. Such returns in a short time are extremely rare in equity markets.

What’s Behind the Explosive Growth?

Experts suggest that this meteoric rise could be due to a mix of strategic decisions, new ventures, market speculation, and increased interest in media and OTT platforms. The revival in digital content demand and potential turnaround stories in small-cap stocks could have also attracted bullish sentiment.

Will the Rally Continue?

While the story is impressive, market experts advise caution. Such exponential growth is often driven by factors that may not sustain in the long run. Speculative interest, low liquidity, and sudden news triggers often influence small-cap stock prices.

Investors are warned not to expect similar returns in the future without conducting detailed research and assessing risks.