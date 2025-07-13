iPhone 17 Trial Production Begins in India Ahead of Global Launch

Hyderabad: Apple has officially kickstarted the trial production of its iPhone 17 in India, marking a significant milestone in its global manufacturing diversification strategy. Tech giant Foxconn has begun importing essential components like display assemblies and rear camera modules, with full-scale production expected to commence by August 2025, ahead of the anticipated September launch.

India’s Role in iPhone Manufacturing Strengthens

India, once only responsible for iPhone assembly, is now at the heart of Apple’s New Product Introduction (NPI) process—a responsibility previously reserved for China. This reflects Apple’s growing confidence in India’s capabilities and infrastructure.

Key Components Imported for Trial Production

As per customs import data, nearly 10% of Foxconn’s imports from China in June were dedicated to the upcoming iPhone 17 model. The rest supported ongoing production for iPhone 14 and 16 units, which are expected to see a rise in demand during the upcoming festive season in India.

iPhone 17 Pro Models to Be Made in India — A First

In a historic first, Apple will also manufacture its iPhone 17 Pro models in India. Previously, higher-end models were produced exclusively in China. With India joining this tier, Apple is signaling its trust in the Indian ecosystem for high-precision manufacturing.

Tata Electronics Joins as Casing Supplier

Tata Electronics is playing a crucial role by producing iPhone 17 casings domestically, further boosting India’s stature in Apple’s global supply chain. Apple’s exports to the U.S. saw a record 219% year-on-year growth in March 2025, underlining India’s rising contribution.

Challenges Ahead: Talent Shortage at Foxconn

Despite the momentum, Foxconn is facing engineering talent shortages in India, especially after the exit of Chinese professionals. Apple is countering this by bringing in foreign engineers to maintain production timelines. Indian authorities remain watchful but not alarmed yet.

Apple’s Strategic Shift from China to India

From the iPhone 14 being produced in India six weeks after China, to near-simultaneous production of the iPhone 15, and now the iPhone 17 Pro’s inclusion, Apple is steadily inching towards equal manufacturing distribution between India and China.