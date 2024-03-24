IPL 2024: GT v MI overall head-to-head, When and where to watch

New Delhi: Last year’s finalist Gujarat Titans (GT) will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in its opening encounter of the IPL 2024 on Sunday.

The two teams have faced each other four times in the tournament. Gujarat have won twice while Mumbai also emerged victorious on two occasions. In the last match between the two sides, GT beat MI by 62 runs.

GT v MI match time:

The Match starts at 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM GMT) with toss taking place half an hour prior to the match i.e., 7:00 PM (1:30 PM GMT).

GT v MI match venue: The GT v MI will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live broadcast of GT v MI match on television in India:

GT v MI match will be broadcast live via Star Sports Network.

Live stream in India:

The live streaming of GT v MI will be available on JioCinema.

Pitch conditions:

The pitch is expected to offer substantial bounce and carry, with dew not posing a significant challenge in the evening for the team bowling second. Hot weather is forecasted, with temperatures already reaching 38 degrees Celsius.

Squads:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Matthew Wade, Jayant Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Shahrukh Khan, Abhinav Manohar, Sharath BR, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Kartik Tyagi, Spencer Johnson, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sushant Mishra

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Mohammad Nabi, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Jasprit Bumrah, Luke Wood, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Gopal, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Kumar Kartikeya, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Akash Madhwal, Nuwan Thushara, Dewald Brevis, Kwena Maphaka, Naman Dhir