IPL 2024: KKR’s Harshit Rana fined for code of conduct breach: Video

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast-bowler Harshit Rana has been penalised for breaching the Code of Conduct during Saturday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens.

The KKR pacer committed two Level 1 offences under Article 2.5 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct. He was fined 10 percent and 50 percent of his match fees for the two respective offences.

“Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana has been fined a total of 60 percent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team’s Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 23,” the IPL statement read.

EVERYBODY IS A GANGSTER TILL U SEE THE MONSTER 👹

HARSHIT RANA WOULD U DARE TO MESS WITH KING KOHLI?? 😈😂#ViratKohli𓃵 #RCB #KKRvsSRH #rcbvskkr #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/0J8AavTCvC — FAX BD (@bande_h_humuske) March 24, 2024

“Rana admitted to the two offences and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding,” the statement further read.

Rana gave an animated send-off to SRH opener Mayank Agarwal and blew a flying kiss towards the batter as he walked back towards the dressing room.

The young KKR seamer, however, emerged as the match-winner against SRH, defending 13 runs in the final over of the match.

He conceded only eight in the last over and took two wickets to take KKR to a thrilling 4-run victory.