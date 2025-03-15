IPL 2025: Virat Kohli Joins RCB Squad After Champions Trophy Triumph

New Delhi: Star batter and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli has officially joined the squad ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season.

RCB shared a video on social media featuring Kohli in the team jersey with the caption:

“The King is here and like always, he’s 2 steps (sometimes a LOT more) ahead of everyone.”

Kohli’s Stellar Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

Kohli was in sensational form during India’s victorious ICC Champions Trophy campaign in Dubai last week. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, India defeated New Zealand in the final to claim their third tournament title.

The 36-year-old played a crucial role, amassing 218 runs in five matches at an average of 54.50. His standout performances included a match-winning unbeaten century against Pakistan and a crucial 84 in the semi-final against Australia.

RCB’s New Leadership: Rajat Patidar Takes Charge

For IPL 2025, RCB has appointed Rajat Patidar as their new captain, replacing Faf du Plessis, who was not retained in the 2025 auction.

Kohli congratulated Patidar on his new role, stating:

“Rajat, firstly, I want to congratulate you and wish you all the very best. The way you have grown in the franchise and the way you have performed, you have really made a place in the hearts of all the fans of RCB across India.”

Patidar’s rise in RCB has been remarkable since his breakthrough 2022 season, where he smashed a century in the playoffs. He has also captained Madhya Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Virat Kohli’s Legacy at RCB

Kohli has been a part of RCB since the IPL’s inception in 2008 and captained the franchise in 140 matches before stepping down in 2021. In his 252-match IPL career, he has scored a record 8,004 runs, including eight centuries and 55 fifties, at an impressive average of 38.67.

Despite his remarkable achievements, Kohli is yet to win an IPL title. RCB has finished as runners-up three times (2009, 2011, and 2016) but continues to chase its maiden championship.

With Kohli back in the squad and Patidar leading the team, RCB will look to end their title drought in IPL 2025.