IPL 2025: Will Jacks returns to India, shares post on social media

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians have received a timely reinforcement ahead of the IPL 2025 resumption as England all-rounder Will Jacks confirmed his return to India. The news came via Jacks’ Instagram story, where he posted a picture of his boarding pass alongside an Indian tricolour emoji and a back arrow — signaling his flight back to the tournament.

Will Jacks’ Impact on Mumbai Indians’ 2025 Campaign

Will Jacks has been a key contributor to MI’s success this season. He played in 11 of the team’s first 12 matches, amassing 195 runs in 9 innings and picking up five wickets with his off-spin. His standout performances earned him Player of the Match awards in home victories against Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants, highlighting his all-round value to the squad.

Uncertainty Over Final Stages Due to England Duty

Despite returning for Mumbai Indians’ final two league matches, Jacks’ availability for the IPL 2025 knockout stage remains uncertain. He has been named in England’s limited-overs squad for the upcoming West Indies series, which overlaps with the IPL playoffs.

Foreign Player Return Amid India-Pakistan Tensions

Jacks’ return puts an end to speculation surrounding foreign players after several were flown home due to rising military tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this month. The IPL was temporarily suspended, and the May 8 match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals was abandoned due to an air strike alert in Dharamsala.

Other Overseas Stars Opting Out

With the ICC World Test Championship Final scheduled for June 11, players like Mitchell Starc and Jake Fraser-McGurk from Australia and South Africa have already withdrawn from the remainder of the season.

IPL 2025 Resumes This Weekend

The IPL 2025 season resumes on Saturday, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru set to take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, signaling the return of top-tier T20 action.