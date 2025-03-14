Hijab Under Watch: Iran Deploys Drones, AI & Snitching Apps to Policewomen

Geneva: Iran is increasingly relying on electronic surveillance and public informants to monitor and penalize women who defy the country’s mandatory headscarf law, according to a United Nations report released on Friday. The findings come as hardliners push for stricter penalties against those protesting the hijab law.

The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran stated that despite ongoing protests and resistance, women in the country continue to face systematic discrimination. The government has begun enlisting businesses and private individuals to enforce hijab compliance, portraying it as a civic duty.

Drones and AI-Enabled Cameras for Monitoring

The report highlights Iran’s growing dependence on electronic surveillance, including aerial drone monitoring in public spaces. At Tehran’s Amirkabir University, authorities installed facial recognition technology at the entrance to detect non-compliance.

Iran’s major highways are now equipped with surveillance cameras to identify uncovered women. Additionally, the Iranian police have developed a mobile app, “Nazer,” which allows citizens to report women violating the hijab law by logging details such as location, date, and vehicle registration number.

When a violation is reported through the app, the vehicle owner receives a warning text message, and repeated offenses result in vehicle impoundment. In some cases, these messages have led to violent confrontations—in July 2024, police shot and paralyzed a woman attempting to flee a checkpoint after receiving a hijab violation alert.

Crackdown Escalates After Mahsa Amini’s Death

The death of Mahsa Amini in 2022, allegedly due to police brutality over improper hijab-wearing, ignited nationwide protests. More than 500 protesters were killed, and over 22,000 individuals were detained during the crackdown.

Although enforcement of hijab laws briefly slowed, authorities relaunched strict monitoring under the “Noor Plan” in April 2024. According to human rights activists, at least 618 women have been arrested under this plan.

Surge in Executions and Economic Struggles

The UN report also highlighted that Iran carried out at least 938 executions in 2023, a threefold increase from 2021. While many were for drug offenses, the report suggests the spike in executions is linked to the regime’s broader crackdown on dissent.

Amid escalating social unrest, Iran also faces a deepening economic crisis due to U.S. sanctions over its nuclear program. Although former U.S. President Donald Trump has called for fresh negotiations, Iran has yet to respond to diplomatic efforts. The combination of political repression and economic hardship continues to challenge the Iranian government.