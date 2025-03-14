Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt Welcome US Pullback from Gaza Displacement Plan

Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt have expressed their approval of US President Donald Trump’s recent decision to abandon his controversial plan that would have led to the displacement of over 2 million Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The reversal marks a significant shift in US policy, which had previously proposed a “Gaza Riviera” plan that involved relocating Gaza’s residents and transforming the area into a Middle Eastern resort.

Palestinian Reaction: A Step in the Right Direction

In response to Trump’s retreat, Palestinian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Information Nabil Abu Rudeineh called it an “encouraging step” in the right direction. He expressed hope that the US pullback would pave the way for a political process based on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative. Rudeineh stressed the importance of continued Palestinian-Arab coordination, which could support an Arab-led vision for Gaza reconstruction and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Hamas Welcomes Trump’s Shift on Gaza Displacement

Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, also welcomed Trump’s reversal on the Gaza displacement plan. In a statement, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem emphasized that if Trump were to abandon the idea of displacing Gaza’s population, it would be viewed positively. Qassem further called on Trump to ensure that Israel abides by the terms of the ceasefire agreement, reinforcing a commitment to peace and stability in the region.

Jordan and Egypt Back Trump’s Reversal and Call for Lasting Peace

Jordan’s Foreign Ministry also welcomed Trump’s shift in policy, with spokesperson Sufian Qudah reiterating the kingdom’s commitment to peace efforts. Qudah emphasized that the two-state solution remains the only viable path toward security, stability, and lasting peace in the region.

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry also expressed appreciation for Trump’s remarks, highlighting that they reflect an understanding of the urgency to address the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The ministry underlined the importance of working toward fair and sustainable solutions to the Palestinian issue.

Trump’s Statement: No Expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza

During a joint press conference with Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, President Trump made a clear statement in response to questions about his plan for Gaza, saying, “Nobody is expelling any Palestinians from Gaza.” This statement was seen as a reversal of his earlier proposal, which had received widespread criticism in the Middle East and beyond.

The Controversial “Gaza Riviera” Plan

In early February, Trump had unveiled his “Gaza Riviera” plan, which included a US takeover of Gaza, the relocation of its residents, and the transformation of the area into a Middle Eastern resort. The proposal had been met with fierce opposition and criticism from various nations and groups, who viewed it as an infringement on Palestinian rights and sovereignty.

A Positive Step for Regional Peace Efforts

Trump’s decision to abandon the Gaza displacement plan has been widely welcomed by Palestine, Jordan, and Egypt, signaling a shift in the US approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. As the situation in Gaza remains dire, the call for a fair and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue grows stronger, with international stakeholders emphasizing the importance of diplomacy and peace.