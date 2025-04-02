Israel Lifts All Tariffs on U.S. Imports Ahead of Trump’s Expected Tariff Announcement

Jerusalem: Israel Eliminates Remaining Tariffs on U.S. Goods in Strategic Gesture In a significant move, Israel has decided to lift all duties on imports from the United States, according to a joint statement from Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministries of Finance and Economy.

While this reduction is largely seen as a diplomatic gesture, it comes just ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s anticipated tariff announcement, which is expected to impact U.S. trade relations globally.

The move eliminates the remaining tariffs, which primarily affect agricultural goods and amount to approximately 42 million shekels ($11.4 million) annually. Israel and the U.S. have maintained a free trade agreement for over 40 years, which already exempts the majority of U.S. imports (99%) from tariffs.

Political Gesture Amidst Anticipation of U.S. Tariffs

The timing of Israel’s tariff elimination is seen as a political maneuver aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and preemptively addressing potential reciprocal tariffs. This comes a day before President Trump is expected to announce tariffs that could impact all U.S. trade partners, sparking speculation in the Israeli media that the move is designed to secure a reprieve from any potential new duties.

A joint statement emphasized that the reduction in tariffs would not only solidify the strategic relationship between the two nations but also has the potential to ease the cost of living in Israel by making American goods more affordable.

U.S.-Israel Trade Relations: A Strong Partnership

The United States has been Israel’s top export destination, with Israeli exports to the U.S. totaling $17.2 billion in 2024. In the same year, Israel imported goods worth $9.2 billion from the U.S., making it the second-largest import source after China, from which Israel purchased goods worth $13.5 billion.

Israel’s decision to remove these tariffs reflects its ongoing commitment to strengthening trade relations with the U.S., a key ally in the region. However, the move still requires approval from Israel’s parliament’s finance committee before it becomes fully effective.

This strategic shift further underscores Israel’s efforts to align itself with the United States amid global trade uncertainties and the evolving political landscape.

Key Points:

Israel Lifts Tariffs : Israel eliminates all remaining tariffs on U.S. imports, particularly on agricultural goods.

: Israel eliminates all remaining tariffs on U.S. imports, particularly on agricultural goods. Diplomatic Gesture : The move is largely political, strengthening relations with the U.S. ahead of Trump’s tariff announcements.

: The move is largely political, strengthening relations with the U.S. ahead of Trump’s tariff announcements. Impact on Trade : The U.S. is Israel’s largest export destination, with trade between the two countries amounting to billions annually.

: The U.S. is Israel’s largest export destination, with trade between the two countries amounting to billions annually. Next Steps: The decision still requires approval from Israel’s parliament finance committee.

As global trade dynamics continue to shift, this development marks a pivotal moment in U.S.-Israel relations, with potential economic implications for both nations.