Kajol Shares Playful Birthday Message for Ajay Devgn, Thanks Him for “Always Being Older”

Mumbai: In a heartwarming and quirky birthday post, actress Kajol took to Instagram to wish her husband, actor Ajay Devgn, a happy birthday in her unique style. The ‘Dilwale’ actress shared a playful message, thanking Ajay for always “being older” than her, which left fans and followers amused.

Kajol, known for her fun-loving personality, posted a candid photo of herself with Ajay, where she is seen smiling as Ajay looks at her fondly. Along with the picture, Kajol wrote, “All the cool people were born in August, but we don’t mind wishing u a happy birthday 😉 …. thank u for always being older than me.” The post immediately caught attention and resonated with fans, showcasing the strong and loving bond the couple shares.

Ajay Devgn’s 56th Birthday Celebration

Ajay Devgn, who turned 56 on March 2, recently celebrated his birthday with close friends and family. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra and Sanjay Dutt, took to social media to share birthday wishes for the actor. Sidharth Malhotra posted a photo with Ajay, captioning it, “Happy Birthday Sir, here’s to an amazing year ahead. Big love and hug!” Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo with Ajay, writing, “Happy Birthday Raju, wishing you another year of success and happiness. Keep shining, brother.”

Ajay Devgn’s Upcoming Film, “Raid 2”

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film, “Raid 2”. The makers of the film recently unveiled a teaser showcasing Ajay reprising his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik. The teaser reveals a thrilling plot, where Amay is set to expose a massive Rs 4,200 crore scam. The film also introduces Riteish Deshmukh as a powerful politician, setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation between the two.

Also Read: Fire Breaks Out Due to Short Circuit at Residence in Siddipet

“Raid 2” is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and stars a stellar cast including Vaani Kapoor, Rajat Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, and Amit Sial. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek Pathak, the action-packed thriller is set to release on May 1, 2025.

Stay tuned for more updates on “Raid 2” and the latest happenings in Ajay Devgn’s professional and personal life.

Key Details: