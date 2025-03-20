Israeli Airstrike Targets Gaza Mourning Gathering, Kills 16

At least 16 Palestinians were killed, and over 30 others were wounded in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a crowd of mourners in the northern Gaza Strip on Wednesday. The strike hit the Salatin area of Beit Lahia during a gathering to mourn victims of previous Israeli attacks, according to Gaza health authorities.

Airstrike During Mourners’ Gathering

The attack took place as Palestinians gathered to mourn those killed in earlier Israeli airstrikes. Gaza health officials reported the casualties, which included men, women, and children, and highlighted the growing toll the ongoing conflict is taking on civilians. The Israeli military did not immediately comment on the incident.

This airstrike is part of renewed Israeli military operations in Gaza, aimed at targeting Hamas militants. Since the resumption of strikes on Tuesday, over 430 Palestinians have been killed, including more than 170 children and 80 women, according to Gaza health authorities. The strikes come after a ceasefire that lasted from January 19 until Israel’s military operations resumed.

Continued Israeli Military Operations

Israel’s military officials stated that the operations are aimed at “eliminating Hamas threats” and that these operations will continue “until strategic objectives are achieved.” The Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the airstrikes were just the beginning, indicating more severe actions to follow. In a video message, Katz stated, “Return the hostages and remove Hamas—the alternative is total destruction and devastation.”

Gaza Faces Humanitarian Crisis

In addition to the rising death toll, the humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening. According to Hamas-run media, Gaza’s two million residents are facing “complete food insecurity” and an “unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe” due to Israel’s ongoing blockade and the closure of border crossings. The closure has led to the shutdown of bakeries, severely limiting the supply of bread and other essential goods.

The Hamas media office has called for the immediate reopening of border crossings, warning that continued closures could lead to “famine for hundreds of thousands” of people in Gaza.

As the conflict intensifies, Gaza’s health system is overwhelmed, with hospitals struggling to manage the influx of wounded civilians. The international community continues to monitor the situation, with calls for urgent humanitarian aid and a ceasefire.