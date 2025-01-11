Israeli Army Says It Killed Three Militants in Gaza

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Saturday that it had killed three militants in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the statement, the militants were eliminated while attempting to attack IDF’s Givati infantry brigade troops in the city of Jabalia.

IDF’s Surveillance Identifies and Neutralizes Threats

“With reconnaissance drones, the soldiers identified three terrorists who approached and hid in a nearby structure,” the IDF statement read. “The terrorists then tried to attack the soldiers, using a shaft inside the structure.”

The IDF also released video footage showing an armed militant inside the structure.

According to the IDF, two of the militants were shot while hiding, while the third was killed in a targeted operation by Givati soldiers.

Rocket Attack Intercepted by Israeli Defense System

Also on Saturday, a rocket was launched from southern Gaza towards the Israeli kibbutz of Kerem Shalom. The Israeli air defense system successfully intercepted it, and no casualties were reported, according to Xinhua News Agency.

Possible Hostage Deal Before January 20, Says White House

A White House spokesperson said on Friday that a deal to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza is “possible” before January 20, the day when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is set to be inaugurated, replacing incumbent President Joe Biden.

John Kirby, the coordinator for strategic communications at the National Security Council, told reporters that while no specific probability could be given, the deal remains a possibility.

US Diplomats Engaged in Last-Minute Negotiations

Biden’s Middle East envoy, Brett McGurk, is leading a U.S. delegation in Doha, Qatar, in a last-minute push to finalize the hostage agreement.

Steve Witkoff, Trump’s Middle East envoy, is also part of the delegation. “I’m really hopeful that by the inaugural, we’ll have some good things to announce on behalf of the president,” Witkoff stated during a press conference at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.