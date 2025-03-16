Japan Considers Deploying Long-Range Missiles on Kyushu Island to Strengthen Security

Japan is currently evaluating the potential deployment of long-range missiles on its southwestern Kyushu Island to enhance the defense of its southwestern Nansei island chain. This move is seen as a strategic measure to safeguard the region amid growing concerns over Taiwan’s security, as the island is situated in close proximity to Taiwan and is considered a key area in the ongoing tension between China and Taiwan.

According to local media reports, the missile deployment is expected to commence at the end of the next financial year in March 2026. This effort is part of Japan’s broader strategy to develop “counterstrike capabilities,” allowing the nation to target enemy positions in the event of a conflict, especially with regard to Taiwan’s security.

China’s Opposition and Taiwan’s Response to Japan’s Security Measures

The deployment of missiles comes as China continues to assert its claim over Taiwan, stating that the self-ruled democratic island must reunite with the mainland, potentially by force. In response to Japan’s increasing security measures, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi issued a stern warning last week, urging Japan not to interfere in Taiwan’s affairs.

During a press conference in Beijing, Wang Yi reaffirmed China’s position on Taiwan, warning that Japan would face consequences if it provoked trouble in the name of Taiwan. “To provoke trouble in the name of Taiwan is to invite trouble for Japan,” he stated, emphasizing China’s long-standing history of peaceful relations with Japan.

Taiwan Welcomes Japan’s Growing Role in Regional Security

Meanwhile, Taiwan has expressed strong support for Japan’s enhanced defense capabilities and its increasing involvement in regional security matters. Taiwanese Deputy Foreign Minister Francois Chih-chung Wu recently noted in an interview with The Japan Times that Taiwan welcomes Japan’s efforts to strengthen ties with like-minded nations and take a more active role in the region.

Wu highlighted that Taiwan’s security is closely linked to the broader Indo-Pacific stability, and he sees Japan’s defense expansion as a positive step toward maintaining peace and stability in the region. “We see an evolution. Japan is becoming more and more involved in regional security issues, and we strongly welcome this initiative,” Wu said.

Japan’s Commitment to Regional Stability and Defense of National Interests

Japan’s increased involvement in regional security has been highlighted by the growing network of alliances in the Indo-Pacific, including the unprecedented transit of Japanese warships through the Taiwan Strait. This development signals Japan’s commitment to counterbalance China’s rising military assertiveness in the region.

Wu further stated that a strengthened defense posture by Japan and other nations will make it more difficult for China to target Taiwan, as Beijing would be hesitant to provoke a broader conflict. He emphasized that Japan’s continued defense of its national interests and opposition to any forceful changes to the status quo would contribute significantly to regional stability.

Conclusion: Japan Strengthens Defense Amid Rising Tensions in the Indo-Pacific

With Japan’s potential missile deployment on Kyushu Island, the country is preparing to bolster its defense capabilities in response to the growing security concerns surrounding Taiwan and China’s aggressive posture. Japan’s commitment to defending its national interests and its evolving role in regional security is likely to play a pivotal part in the future stability of the Indo-Pacific region.