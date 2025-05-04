J&K L-G flags off first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar airport

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar International Airport to Saudi Arabia, extending his best wishes for a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage.

CM Omar Abdullah Joins Send-Off Ceremony

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also present at the airport and interacted with the pilgrims, encouraging them to pray for peace and prosperity in the country during their pilgrimage.

3,622 Pilgrims to Perform Hajj from J&K This Year

This year, a total of 3,622 pilgrims from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir are scheduled to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage. The Srinagar International Airport will operate 11 special flights between May 4 and May 15, facilitating travel for 3,132 pilgrims from J&K and 242 pilgrims from Ladakh.

Smooth Coordination and Support Appreciated

L-G Sinha acknowledged the support of all stakeholders in organizing the pilgrimage smoothly. High-ranking officials, including Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir V.K. Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, and DC Budgam Akshay Labroo, were present during the flag-off ceremony.

First Batch of 178 Pilgrims Departs from Hajj House

The first batch of 178 pilgrims, comprising 96 men and 82 women, departed from the Hajj House in Bemina, Srinagar, early Sunday morning. Pilgrims were instructed to arrive at the Hajj House between 5:00 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. for final preparations.

Special Arrangements for Smooth Transit

Special buses were arranged to transport the pilgrims to the airport. Authorities strictly restricted relatives and friends from accompanying the pilgrims to the airport premises.

Hajj Pilgrims to Be Received in Jeddah

Pilgrims will be received in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, by the Consulate General of India, under the Ministry of External Affairs. Officials confirmed that all pilgrims from the Union Territory, including those from Jammu, are required to report to the Hajj House Srinagar.

Emotional Farewells at Hajj House

Emotional scenes unfolded as families bid farewell to their loved ones embarking on the sacred journey. The mood was a mix of joy and sadness, reflecting the spiritual importance and the extended nature of the pilgrimage.

Hajj Quota Not Fully Utilized in Recent Years

Interestingly, unlike previous years where a lottery system was used due to limited slots, in the past three years, the number of applicants has been less than the allotted seats, making the process easier for those financially capable of making the trip.