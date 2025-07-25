Telangana

Journalists’ issues will be resolved one by one: Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy’s statement

There is good news for journalists. The Telangana government has said that it will resolve three major issues related to journalists one by one.

Photo of Safiya Begum Safiya Begum25 July 2025 - 14:24
Revenue, Information and Housing Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy has assured that three major issues related to journalists will be resolved one by one. It has been announced that soon new accreditation will be given to journalists of the Telangana state.

Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy said this while attending the 4th district conference of TUWJ (IJU) at Vaira in Khammam district as the chief guest. Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy said that the issue of issuing accreditation cards will be discussed with the union leaders next week and a final decision will be taken.

He revealed that health cards will be given immediately after issuing accreditation cards. He promised to talk to legal experts regarding the house plots as they are in the Supreme Court and distribute them without any hindrance. He asserted that the welfare of journalists is the aim of the Congress government.

Safiya Begum specializes in national, international, and real estate Content Writing. Known for her investigative skills and attention to detail, she has authored impactful reports on real estate trends and global socio-political issues, contributing to reputed national dailies.
