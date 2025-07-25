Journalists’ issues will be resolved one by one: Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy’s statement

There is good news for journalists. The Telangana government has said that it will resolve three major issues related to journalists one by one.

Revenue, Information and Housing Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy has assured that three major issues related to journalists will be resolved one by one. It has been announced that soon new accreditation will be given to journalists of the Telangana state.

Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy said this while attending the 4th district conference of TUWJ (IJU) at Vaira in Khammam district as the chief guest. Minister Pongulati Srinivas Reddy said that the issue of issuing accreditation cards will be discussed with the union leaders next week and a final decision will be taken.

He revealed that health cards will be given immediately after issuing accreditation cards. He promised to talk to legal experts regarding the house plots as they are in the Supreme Court and distribute them without any hindrance. He asserted that the welfare of journalists is the aim of the Congress government.