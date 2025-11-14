Jubilee Hills By-election 2025 Result Live Updates | Counting, Leads, and Political Reactions

10:08 AM: Jubilee Hills By-Poll

Yadav secured 8,911 votes, while the BRS nominee got 8,864 votes, as per official data. BJP’s Lankala Deepak Reddy secured 2167 votes.

10:00 AM: Jubilee Hills By-Poll:

Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav was ahead of his BRS rival Maganti Sunitha by 47 votes after the completion of first round of counting of votes in the by-election to Jubilee Hills assembly constituency here on Friday.

Jubilee Hills By-election 2025 Result Live Updates: Counting for the crucial Jubilee Hills by-poll has begun, and early trends are expected soon. Stay with us for round-wise counting updates, candidate leads, final results, voter turnout, political reactions, and every major development happening throughout the day. This page will be updated every few minutes as the counting progresses.