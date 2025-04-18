Karan Johar Finally Opens Up About His Shocking Weight Loss Transformation

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has finally addressed the widespread speculation regarding his recent weight loss transformation. Speaking during an Instagram Live session, the director dismissed rumours that he used weight loss medication and clarified that his fitness journey was based on healthy practices.

“I’ve Lost My Weight the Right Way,” Says Johar

In the live session, Karan Johar said,

“That’s a lot of work, and it’s not medication like the rumour suggests. I want to tell you I am in the pink of health. I’ve never felt happier, lighter on my feet. I’ve lost my weight the right way.”

The filmmaker added that he wakes up with a “spring in his step” and feels a renewed sense of energy and motivation in his daily life.

The Journey Started With a Health Realization

Johar revealed that his weight loss journey began when he discovered irregularities in his blood levels, prompting him to make significant lifestyle changes. This included revising his diet and incorporating regular physical activity into his routine.

One Meal a Day, Paddleball & Swimming: Johar’s Fitness Regime

The 51-year-old director follows an OMAD (One Meal A Day) diet and keeps physically active through paddleball and swimming. Johar emphasized that it’s all about making sustainable and healthy choices.

Karan Johar at IIFA: “It’s About Being Healthy”

Earlier this year, at the IIFA Digital Awards, Johar had shared that his transformation is driven by a desire to be healthy. When asked about his routine, he playfully declined to go into detail, saying:

“If I do that, I’ll give my secret away.”

Speculations Began Last Year

The buzz around Karan Johar’s weight loss began last year when he was spotted with a visibly leaner frame. Recent public appearances further fuelled rumours, with many believing he was on weight loss drugs.

Karan Johar’s Notable Work in Bollywood

Karan Johar is one of Bollywood’s most influential filmmakers, known for directing and producing iconic films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, My Name Is Khan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and Student of the Year.