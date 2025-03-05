Kareena Kapoor can’t wait to see ‘best boy’ Ibrahim Ali Khan on the silver-screen

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to wish Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan, a happy 24th birthday.

In a heartfelt post on her Instagram stories, Kareena shared a candid picture of Ibrahim and wrote, “Happy birthday to the best boy. Can’t wait to see you on the silver screen @IbrahimAliKhan,” followed by red heart emojis. The image shows Ibrahim striking a pose with his hand on his face as he gazes directly at the camera.

Kareena Shows Support for Ibrahim’s Debut Film, “Nadaaniyan”

Kareena has been vocal in supporting Ibrahim’s acting debut. Earlier, she shared a clip from his upcoming romantic drama Nadaaniyan on her Instagram Stories, expressing excitement about his film career. She tagged Ibrahim, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and director Shauna Gautam in the post, adding a red heart emoji in her caption.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. He has a famous family background, with his grandmother being the iconic actress Sharmila Tagore. Ibrahim has a sister, actress Sara Ali Khan, and two younger brothers, Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan.

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Journey to the Silver Screen

Ibrahim received his early education at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before pursuing acting training at the New York Film Academy. His debut project, Nadaaniyan, will also feature Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor, along with Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj. The movie, produced by Dharma Productions, is set to release on Netflix on March 7.

Speaking about his debut, Ibrahim expressed his excitement, stating, “My dream has finally come true with Nadaaniyan. I am delighted to see myself on the big screen and to be a part of this great journey. Ishq Mein had me utterly hooked from the moment I heard it.”

As Ibrahim Ali Khan steps into the spotlight with his debut film, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s heartfelt birthday wish and support for the actor demonstrate the close-knit bond they share. Fans are eagerly awaiting his performance on the silver screen, with Nadaaniyan scheduled for release soon.