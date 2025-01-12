Karisma Kapoor and Rohit Bose Roy’s Shocking Comeback Together – Here’s What Happened

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Bose Roy has reunited with Karisma Kapoor on set after 24 years, this time as a director for a commercial. The duo last worked together in the 2000 Bollywood thriller-comedy Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega, where they shared the screen as co-stars.

Rohit took to Instagram to express his excitement, sharing a picture with Karisma and praising her timeless charm. “Back on set with this beautiful soul after 24 years! We shot Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega as co-stars in 2000, and today I directed her for a commercial… Time has passed, but you haven’t changed one bit, Lolo!” he wrote.

About ‘Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega’

The 2000 film, directed by Kundan Shah, starred Bobby Deol and Karisma Kapoor in lead roles and was inspired by the 1981 American movie Eyewitness.

Rohit Bose Roy’s Career Highlights

Known for his work in both television and Bollywood, Rohit has delivered notable performances in TV serials like Swabhimaan and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. His Bollywood credits include Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, Plan, and Shootout at Lokhandwala, where he portrayed the character “Fattu.”

Apart from acting, he directed Rice Plate as part of the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan and even launched his own fashion brand in 2020.

Karisma Kapoor’s Latest Projects

Karisma Kapoor was last seen in Murder Mubarak, a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania and based on Anuja Chauhan’s novel Club You To Death. The film features an ensemble cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tisca Chopra.

With this long-awaited reunion, fans are eager to see more collaborations between Rohit and Karisma. Stay tuned for updates!