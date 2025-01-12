Pushpa 2: 20-Minute Extended Version Release Date Confirmed – Here’s When to Watch in Theatres

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to dominate the box office even in its fifth week, but the much-anticipated extended version of the film has faced a delay. Initially slated for release on January 11, the reloaded version, which includes 20 extra minutes of footage, will now hit cinemas on January 17 due to “technical delays” in processing the content.

Postponement Announcement

The news of the delay came a day after Pushpa 2 achieved a significant milestone, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film with a staggering Rs 1831 crore at the box office. The announcement was made through the official Pushpa social media handles, which shared that the extended version of the film, dubbed Pushpa 2: The Rule Reloaded, would now screen from January 17 instead of the previously planned release date of January 11.

The post read: “Due to technical delays in processing the content, the reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is delayed. It will now screen in theaters from 17th January instead of 11th January as planned earlier. Happy Sankranthi, everyone! The extended version will be worth the wait with additional whistle-worthy moments. The wildfire gets fierier.”

The Reloaded Version

The Pushpa 2 Reloaded version promises to offer fans more action, drama, and exciting new content, with 20 minutes of added footage. This extended version aims to further amplify the film’s already intense narrative and is expected to create even more buzz at the box office during the Sankranthi festival.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. The sequel has kept audiences captivated with its high-octane action sequences, compelling storyline, and stellar performances. The film stars Allu Arjun in the lead role as Pushpa Raj, with Rashmika Mandanna reprising her role as Srivalli. It also features Fahadh Faasil as the antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat, along with other notable actors such as Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Box Office Success and Predictions

Pushpa 2 has emerged as a massive success, breaking records and continuing to rake in impressive box office numbers even after six weeks of release. With the extended version making its way to theaters, the film is expected to surpass the lifetime earnings of Dangal, another industry record-holder.

The film follows the story of Pushparaj, who expands his smuggling empire internationally, while navigating challenges from rivals like Shekawat and family dynamics. The addition of new footage in the Reloaded version is anticipated to further elevate the viewing experience for fans, with more intense moments and thrilling action sequences.

The Phenomenon of Pushpa

The Pushpa franchise has become a cultural phenomenon, with the first film’s success propelling the sequel to even greater heights. In addition to its box office success, Pushpa 2 has sparked widespread discussions, memes, and fan theories. Recently, the announcement of Pushpa 3: The Rampage added to the excitement, signaling the continued expansion of the franchise.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Devi Sri Prasad, has also contributed to its popularity, with several songs from the movie becoming chart-toppers. The dynamic collaboration between director Sukumar, actor Allu Arjun, and composer Devi Sri Prasad has been one of the key ingredients to the franchise’s success.

What’s Next for Pushpa?

With the extended version of Pushpa 2: The Rule set for release on January 17, anticipation is high for the new footage that will undoubtedly add more layers to the story. Fans are eager to witness the additional “whistle-worthy” moments and further immerse themselves in the world of Pushparaj.

As the film continues to break records and captivate audiences, Pushpa 2 has proven that it is more than just a movie – it is a cultural movement that keeps evolving and keeping fans on the edge of their seats.