Kerala Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by 64 Men Over 5 Years

Pathanamthitta, Kerala: A horrific case of child sexual abuse has come to light in Kerala, leaving the state in shock. Over 60 men, including the victim’s coaches and fellow athletes, are under investigation for allegedly sexually assaulting an 18-year-old female athlete for the past five years.

The horrifying ordeal began when the victim, then just 13 years old, was subjected to sexual abuse by her neighbor, who forcibly showed her pornographic content. This abuse escalated, with the victim enduring repeated assaults by her neighbor and his associates at an isolated location near her home.

The matter came to light when the victim, during a counselling session with the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), bravely disclosed the years of abuse she had endured. The CWC, alarmed by the severity of the allegations, immediately alerted the Pathanamthitta district police.

Police have registered four FIRs against the accused, primarily under the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Five individuals have been arrested so far, and a special police team is diligently investigating the case.

The victim, who has been shifted to a shelter home for her safety and well-being, is receiving necessary counselling and support from the CWC.

This shocking incident has sent shockwaves across Kerala, highlighting the urgent need for stronger measures to protect children from sexual abuse and ensure the perpetrators face swift and severe consequences.