Karnataka 1st PUC Exam Results 2025 Declared, Check Online Now

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the results for the First Pre-University Course (1st PUC) exams conducted in February 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through official websites.

Where to Check Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025?

Students can access their 1st PUC results on the following official websites:

Steps to Download Karnataka 1st PUC Result 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their results:

Visit any of the official result websites. Click on the link “PUC I Examination Results 2025.” Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth. Click the ‘Submit’ button. Your result will be displayed on the screen. Download and print the result for future reference.

Passing Criteria and Revaluation Process

To pass the 1st PUC exam, students must score a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who do not achieve the required marks can apply for revaluation by submitting an official request and paying the required fee. Details regarding the revaluation process will be available on the official website.

Supplementary Exams in May 2025

Students who fail the exam will have an opportunity to reappear through supplementary exams, which are expected to be conducted in May 2025. The results for the supplementary exams will be announced in June 2025.