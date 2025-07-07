Karnataka Politics Changing? CM Says No to New Role, But Talk of Leadership Change Grows

Bengaluru: The political atmosphere in Karnataka has turned tense amid reports that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was appointed as Chairperson of the Congress party’s National OBC Advisory Committee—a claim the CM has firmly denied. The alleged move has sparked widespread speculation about a leadership change in the state.

Siddaramaiah Denies Appointment, Calls It Misinformation

CM Siddaramaiah has dismissed claims of his appointment as Chairperson of the Congress OBC panel. He clarified that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) merely asked him to host the inaugural meeting of the newly formed committee in Bengaluru on July 15.

“This is public misinformation,” Siddaramaiah said, adding that the committee will be headed by Dr. Anil Jaihind, President of the Backward Classes Department.

The event is expected to witness attendance from Congress-ruled state Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs, and defeated candidates.

BJP Alleges Congress is Preparing to Replace Siddaramaiah

Reacting to the reports, the BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra called the move a clear sign of Congress’s intent to remove Siddaramaiah from office. He highlighted the frequent visits of AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala to Bengaluru as a key indicator of internal turmoil.

“Siddaramaiah no longer has the confidence of his own MLAs or the public,” Vijayendra asserted.

“Surjewala is not coming without a reason; he has a mission — to facilitate a leadership transition.”

Union Minister Joshi: Siddaramaiah Being Moved to National Politics

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also weighed in, stating that Siddaramaiah’s purported appointment to the OBC panel suggests that the Congress high command is nudging him toward a role in Delhi.

“This appears to be a signal for Siddaramaiah to vacate the CM post after completing two and a half years,” Joshi said.

Power Struggle Between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar Intensifies

Meanwhile, the power tussle between CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is becoming more visible. Ramanagara MLA Iqbal Hussain claimed Shivakumar has the backing of 100 MLAs and emphasized the need for a leadership change.

Adding to the divide, religious leaders have taken sides. The Rambhapuri seer openly supported Shivakumar as CM, while 30 backward community seers voiced their support for Siddaramaiah to continue his term.

What’s Next for Karnataka Congress?

With Congress in-charge Randeep Surjewala reportedly planning to consult party MLAs in Bengaluru, speculation continues to grow over a possible leadership reshuffle in Karnataka. Whether Siddaramaiah will remain in his post or be shifted to a national role remains to be seen in the coming weeks.