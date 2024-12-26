Kashmiri prodigy singer Ayaan Sajad receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024

Srinagar: Twelve-year-old Ayaan Sajad from Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district was on Thursday awarded the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2024 by President Droupadi Murmu for his extraordinary accomplishments in the fields of art and culture.

The Bal Puraskar is the highest award given to children for extraordinary accomplishments in social service, innovation, sports, bravery, art and scholastic achievements.

Ayaan has been captivating audiences with his exceptional talent. His work reflects not only his individual brilliance but also the vibrant cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir. His commitment to craft and his ability to bring stories and traditions to life through his art have earned him widespread recognition and admiration.

The award ceremony, held in New Delhi, was a proud moment for Ayaan, his family and the people of Jammu and Kashmir. In the presence of distinguished dignitaries and fellow awardees, Ayaan received the honour from the President of India, who praised the young achievers for their contribution to the nation’s progress.

The 12-year-old singer has already become an Internet sensation after his Kashmiri songs went viral on social media gaining him millions of views. His songs continue to trend in the valley.

Ayaan Sajad hails from the Anantnag district of south Kashmir and wants to represent the country and his native Kashmir and inspire many upcoming younger generations to follow their heart and passion, all over the World.

Earlier, he told reporters, “I started my journey with small functions, and marriages and also participated in many singing competitions to get exposure.

“I began my journey with a family function where I was asked to sing a Kashmiri song. Then during one such event, I met this local radio jockey RJ Umer who gave me a chance to perform on stage and showcase my talent. And that’s precisely where it all started,” he said.