Kavitha Targets Harish Rao, Accuses Him of Using Benami Company for ₹1,700 Crore Project

During her ongoing “Jagruti Janambata” tour across Telangana districts, former MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha made a series of strong and emotional statements about her expulsion from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Speaking to the media in Warangal, Kavitha said she was removed from the party in an “insulting and undemocratic manner” without even receiving a show-cause notice.

“Even a prisoner facing the death penalty is granted a final wish. But I was suspended from the BRS without a single explanation,” Kavitha said, expressing deep anguish. She clarified that while she had nothing personal against any party member, her removal from the BRS was handled unjustly. “If my father, KCR garu, calls me as a daughter, I will definitely go home. But politically, there is nothing left to discuss with the BRS leadership,” she added.

Kavitha alleged that the party had deliberately confined her to Nizamabad under the guise of “protocol.” “After the Telangana movement and Bathukamma celebrations, I toured every village of this state, but once the party came to power, I was restricted to one district,” she remarked.

The former Nizamabad MP also vowed to prove that women can be strong political leaders. “I will show how a woman can make her mark in politics—but for now, my fight is focused on people’s issues,” she said.

Allegations Against Harish Rao

Kavitha made a serious allegation that the cost of Warangal Super Specialty Hospital construction was increased from ₹1,100 crore to ₹1,700 crore and that the contract was awarded to a benami company linked to former minister Harish Rao. She demanded to know why, despite a vigilance inquiry being initiated, the government had not acted on the report. “If Telangana was achieved for the people, it should not serve a few individuals. My vision is for an equal Telangana, free from disparities,” she said.

Kavitha emphasized that Telangana should become a state where people can sleep peacefully without worrying about access to education and healthcare. She also demanded that student union elections be reinstated, arguing that only through such democratic processes could new leaders emerge. “Without them, only the children and relatives of politicians will continue to dominate politics,” she said.

Criticism of Government and BRS

Kavitha criticized the government for neglecting farmers and delaying paddy procurement. She said that in the undivided Warangal district, officials had estimated paddy production at 13 lakh metric tonnes, yet only 17,000 metric tonnes had been purchased so far. “Out of the 1,306 procurement centers promised, only 630 have been opened,” she said, alleging that farmers were being forced to sell grain elsewhere at lower rates, effectively losing their bonuses.

Kavitha also slammed the Congress government for inaction on the Montha cyclone compensation, saying, “The Chief Minister reviewed the situation and announced ₹10,000 relief per family, but not a single person has received the amount.”

She went on to accuse the BRS of ignoring her efforts even when she was an MLC. “Even as the Chief Minister’s daughter, it took me a year to get simple work done. Despite being restricted, I took many issues to KCR’s attention,” she said.

On Telangana’s Legacy

Reflecting on Warangal’s historical and cultural importance, Kavitha said, “Warangal has always been the heart of the Telangana movement. It is the land that inspired countless people with the ideals of Prof. Jayashankar sir, who was the guiding light for our Jagruti organization.”

She praised Rani Rudrama Devi and Sammakka-Saralamma as symbols of women’s strength and said she would visit Mulugu district during the upcoming Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. “Telangana is a wealthy state, but not everyone shares that wealth. Economic freedom must reach every household,” she concluded.

Kavitha reiterated that both the ruling and opposition parties were busy with the Jubilee Hills by-election, while she and her team were working to raise people’s issues. “We have no stand in the Jubilee Hills election. Our commitment remains with the BCs and the common people,” she asserted.