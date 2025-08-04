Kavitha Ends 72-Hour Hunger Strike After Police Denial

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha called off her 72-hour hunger strike on Tuesday evening as the police denied permission for the extended fast.

Kavitha, along with representatives of scores of BC organisations from across the State, commenced the fast at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Tuesday morning, demanding early implementation of 42 per cent reservations for backward classes (BCs) in local bodies, education, and employment.

She moved the court after the police granted permission only for a day-long protest. As the court too did not permit a three-day non-stop fast, Kavitha called off the protest in deference to the judicial order.

On the occasion, Kavitha declared that Jagruthi and other like-minded organisations shall come up with newer forms of agitation until the goal of enhanced reservation for BCs is secured.

She further stated that they shall take recourse to every possible legal fight if the government tries to hold elections to local bodies by September 30 without ensuring 42 per cent reservations.

Ridiculing the three-day protest programme called by the ruling Congress in Delhi from July 5 on the same issue, Kavitha demanded that the Chief Minister should instead meet the President of India or move the Supreme Court seeking early clearance of the bill.

I am compelled to call of my 72 hours fast this evening as the Honourable High Court has declined permission for Telangana Jagruthi and United Phule Front (UPF ) from using the dharna chowk premises.



However, Jagruthi and UPF will come back with a much stronger strategy,… pic.twitter.com/Kld4FbcSx0 — Kavitha Kalvakuntla (@RaoKavitha) August 4, 2025

Terming it a fight for self-respect and social justice, she asserted that the struggle was not political but deeply rooted in constitutional rights and community dignity.

“We achieved the dream of Telangana to prosper together. When half the population is BCs, they need representation. That is why we have gathered here,” Kavitha said, addressing the gathering.

The bill providing for it, and passed by the Telangana Assembly, is currently pending with the President of India. Parallely, an ordinance providing for higher reservations in the elections to local bodies is pending with the Governor of the State.