Kavitha Slams Both Congress and BRS for Neglecting Public Issues

Telangana Jagruthi President K. Kavitha claimed that both the ruling party and the opposition are failing to fulfill their respective responsibilities.

“No political parties are advocating for the people. That’s why we are stepping in to address these issues. Telangana Jagruthi has taken on the task of questioning the government regarding various matters,” she stated.

In remarks made to the media on Sunday, Kavitha expressed her intent to demonstrate the impact of women’s participation in politics. “There will be a time for that, but right now, we must focus on advocating for the people’s concerns,” she emphasised.

Kavitha also accused the government of inflating the costs for the construction of the Warangal super specialty hospital, alleging that the price rose from Rs. 1100 crore to Rs. 1700 crore and that the contract was awarded to a benami company affiliated with BRS MLA Harish Rao. “Why has the government not acted after conducting a vigilance inquiry and receiving a report?” she questioned.

“I envision a Telangana that benefits everyone, not just a select few. I aim to create a Telangana free from disparities. The residents of Telangana should feel secure about their education and healthcare. Women, students, and the youth must be granted opportunities in politics. We need to reinstate student union elections; only then can we expect new leadership to emerge,” stated Kavitha.

The President of Jagruthi mentioned that within the BRS, she felt restricted to the Nizamabad district due to protocol, and there was no opportunity for teacher transfers. “Where else could I engage in corruption?

“I was unjustly dismissed after two decades of service in the BRS, without even being given a show-cause notice. If KCR were to call me a father, I would respond. However, my political engagement has ceased. The time for responding to political calls is over; I no longer have political ties with the BRS,” Kavitha expressed.

She expressed that although Telangana is often described as a wealthy state, not all of its residents are financially secure. She emphasised the importance of financial independence for everyone and insisted that all individuals should have equal opportunities, rather than opportunities that come with reservations, Kavitha stated.