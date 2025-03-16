Kavitha Vows to Preserve Telangana Language for Future Generations

Hyderabad: BRS MLC and Telangana Jagruti president Kalvakuntla Kavitha emphasized the importance of preserving the Telangana language, calling it a source of pride for its people. She stated that their goal is to ensure the language is passed on to future generations.

Telangana Language Poetry & Story Competitions Announced

Kavitha unveiled a poster for Telangana language poetry and story competitions organized by the Harida Writers’ Association at her residence in Hyderabad.

Speaking at the event, she expressed hope that the poems and stories written in Telangana language would bring forgotten words, proverbs, and sayings back to light, reinforcing the cultural identity of Telangana.

She described the competition as a great opportunity for Telangana-language poets and writers worldwide and congratulated the Harida Writers’ Association for its efforts in promoting the language.

Call for Submissions

Harida Writers’ Association president Ghanapuram Devender urged poets and writers to submit their poems and stories in Telangana language to [email protected] by May 30. For more details, interested participants can contact 9948032705.

The event was attended by Harida Writers’ Association spokesperson Nara Sudhakar, Telangana Jagruti State General Secretary Rangu Naveen Achari, Ram Smriti, and others.