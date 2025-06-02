Telangana: KCR Skips June 5 Kaleshwaram Hearing, Seeks More Time from Commission

Former Telangana Chief Minister and BRS chief Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) has opted to stay away from the Kaleshwaram Commission’s hearing scheduled for June 5, citing the need for additional time. Sources suggest that KCR has formally requested the Commission’s Chairman to grant an extension before he appears for questioning regarding the Kaleshwaram project.

Harish Rao’s PowerPoint Postponed, To Testify on June 9

Meanwhile, former minister T. Harish Rao, who was scheduled to make a PowerPoint presentation at Telangana Bhavan today (June 2), has postponed the session due to unavoidable circumstances. However, Harish Rao has confirmed that he will appear before the Kaleshwaram Commission on June 9, where he is expected to present his side of the story on the multi-crore irrigation project.

Also Read: Show Me the ₹21,000 Cr Loan GO or I’ll Quit Politics: Harish Rao Dares CM

KCR’s Appearance Hinges on Harish Rao’s Hearing Outcome

According to party insiders, KCR is closely observing developments and will make a final decision on whether to appear before the commission on June 11, based on how Harish Rao’s session unfolds. The former CM has been deliberating for some time on whether to face the inquiry panel directly.

Kaleshwaram Project Under Scrutiny

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project, once hailed as the flagship initiative of the BRS government, is now under intense scrutiny over alleged irregularities in design, execution, and financial planning. The judicial commission set up to probe the matter has summoned several former ministers and officials, making this one of the most high-profile inquiries in recent times in Telangana.

KCR’s decision to delay his appearance has sparked political speculation, with critics calling for greater transparency and accountability in the investigation.