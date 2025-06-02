Show Me the ₹21,000 Cr Loan GO or I’ll Quit Politics: Harish Rao Dares CM

Senior BRS leader and former Telangana Finance Minister T. Harish Rao declared that the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) will not form any alliance with the BJP and will return to power on its own by winning at least 100 seats in the next Assembly elections. Speaking confidently at a public meeting, Harish Rao said the people of Telangana have seen through the current government’s failures and will bring BRS back to power.

Harish Rao Challenges CM Revanth Reddy on ₹21,000 Crore Loan Scheme

In a direct attack on Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Harish Rao challenged him to show the Government Order (GO) that authorizes the ₹21,000 crore interest-free loan scheme for women. “If he can prove it with a valid GO, I will resign from politics,” Harish Rao asserted, questioning the authenticity of the Congress government’s loan announcement.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi Extends Greetings on Telangana Formation Day

BJP Must Clarify on Godavari-Banakacharla Project: Harish Rao

Turning his focus to national issues, Harish Rao demanded that the BJP respond to concerns over the Godavari-Banakacharla project, which he claims will deprive Telangana of its rightful share of water. He accused the BJP-led Centre of remaining silent while Andhra Pradesh benefits at Telangana’s cost, warning that the state’s irrigation and agriculture sectors will suffer if the project goes unchallenged.

Officers Under Watch, Red Book Remarks Spark Buzz

In a stern warning, Harish Rao said that the BRS is keeping a close eye on the conduct of bureaucrats under the current regime. “We are noting the names of officers in the Red Book,” he said, hinting at possible future action against those who, according to him, are acting with political bias. The comment has sparked discussions in administrative circles and added a new dimension to the ongoing political battle in the state.