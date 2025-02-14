Kerala Nursing College Ragging Horror: Shocking Video Emerges, Five Students Arrested

Kottayam: A day after five students from a nursing college in Kerala’s Kottayam district were arrested for allegedly ragging their juniors, a disturbing video showcasing the brutal torture has surfaced online, reigniting concerns about the persistent menace of campus ragging in India.

Chilling Video Exposes Brutal Torture

The viral video, which has shocked viewers across the country, depicts the horrifying ordeal of a junior student subjected to extreme physical abuse by senior students. The victim is seen lying on a bed, his hands and legs tightly bound to the bedposts, unable to move as he writhes in pain.

One of the accused is seen repeatedly pricking him with the pointed end of a compass, causing visible injuries.

In an even more disturbing act, a white lotion is poured over the victim’s wounds, allegedly to intensify the stinging pain. The tormenters are also seen pouring the substance into his eyes and mouth, making the suffering unbearable.

At one point in the video, a dumbbell is placed on the student’s genitals, and cloth clips are attached to his nipples, with the tormenters cruelly tugging at them while laughing at his distress. Throughout the footage, the victim’s screams echo as his seniors continues their sadistic torture.

Ragging Complaints Filed; Accused Students Arrested

The horrifying case came to light after three first-year students from Government Nursing College, Kottayam, mustered the courage to file a police complaint detailing the months of abuse they endured.

The victims revealed that the ragging incidents began in November 2024 and lasted for about three months before one of them finally broke his silence and confided in his father. Encouraged by his family, he approached the police, leading to the swift arrest of the accused students.

The arrested students, identified as Samuel Johnson (20), Rahul Raj (22), Jeeva (18), Rijil Jith (20), and Vivek (21), have since been suspended from the college following the police action.

Shocking Allegations of Extortion and Physical Abuse

Apart from the physical torture, the victims have also alleged that their seniors routinely extorted money from them on Sundays to fund their alcohol purchases. Those who refused to comply faced severe beatings and were subjected to even more brutal forms of ragging.

The college administration, in response to the scandal, has assured strict action against those involved. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to enforcing anti-ragging policies and ensuring the safety of students on campus.

Recent Ragging-Related Suicide in Kerala Raises Alarm

This incident follows closely on the heels of another tragic case of ragging in Kerala that led to the death of Mihir Ahammed, a 15-year-old schoolboy from Kochi. Mihir’s mother, Rajna P M, has alleged that her son was subjected to relentless bullying, including being forced to lick a toilet seat, beaten, and verbally abused by his seniors.

Unable to cope with the trauma, Mihir reportedly took his own life, sparking widespread outrage and demands for stronger anti-ragging enforcement in schools and colleges.

Legal Action and Crackdown on Ragging

Kerala police and educational authorities have vowed to take stringent measures to curb ragging in academic institutions. The arrested students in the Kottayam nursing college case are facing charges under IPC Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (wrongful confinement), and the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, 1998.

A day after five students of a nursing college in #Kerala's #Kottayam were arrested for allegedly ragging juniors, a chilling video that captures the brutal acts has emerged.



The disturbing video shows the torture a junior student was put through and underlines how ragging… pic.twitter.com/d2seDF37Gb — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) February 14, 2025

Additionally, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has directed the college to conduct a thorough inquiry and submit a report on the incident. The UGC has also reiterated the need for robust anti-ragging awareness campaigns and stricter monitoring mechanisms to prevent such heinous incidents.

Growing Concern Over Campus Ragging in India

Despite stringent anti-ragging laws, incidents of brutal hazing continue to surface across India. Student organizations, parents, and activists have repeatedly urged institutions to take proactive measures, including setting up dedicated anti-ragging cells, confidential complaint portals, and stronger surveillance mechanisms to protect students from such abuses.

The Kottayam incident has once again highlighted the urgent need for zero tolerance towards ragging and stricter enforcement of policies to ensure a safe and healthy learning environment for students.