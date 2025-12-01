Kharge criticizes PM Modi on first day of Winter Session

New Delhi: On the first day of the Winter Session, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has once again “delivered drama” instead of addressing key issues before Parliament. Sharing his remarks on X, Kharge wrote: “On the first day of the Winter Session, the Prime Minister, @narendramodi, has once again delivered drama instead of addressing the core issues before Parliament.”

He further alleged that the government has repeatedly undermined parliamentary norms and dignity over the past 11 years. “The reality is that the government has continuously crushed parliamentary dignity and the democratic system for the last 11 years, and there is a long list of such incidents,” he stated. Kharge claimed that during the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 bills were passed in haste — some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all.

He added that contentious legislation such as the “anti-farmer black laws,” GST, and the Indian Civil Security Code were “bulldozed through Parliament.” He also accused the Prime Minister of remaining silent on critical issues. “When the issue of Manipur was raised in Parliament, you remained silent until the Opposition brought a no-confidence motion,” he said. Kharge further alleged that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) were overworked and losing their lives due to the ongoing SIR process. “BLOs are continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the SIR process,” he said.

He said the Opposition wants to prioritise issues such as alleged “vote theft” and will continue to raise them in Parliament. “BJP should now end the drama of diversion and debate the real issues of the public in Parliament. The truth is that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality and plunder of the country’s precious resources and the people in power are playing the game of drama in the arrogance of power,” he added. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also criticised the Prime Minister on X, saying: “The PM never attends Parliament and undermines it.

He never engages with the Opposition. Yet before every session, he will stand outside the Parliament building and speak grandly to the nation, asking for constructive cooperation from the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.” “If Parliament doesn’t function smoothly, the fault is entirely that of the PM and his stubborn refusal to allow the Opposition to raise issues of urgent public importance.

He wants to always have his way without allowing the Opposition to at least have its say. The PM’s statement before Parliament begins is nothing but hypocrisy. The biggest dramabaaz of them all is talking of drama,” he added.