Kharge Leads Congress Meeting in Hyderabad to Plan for Caste Issues and Elections

Hyderabad: A high-stakes meeting of the Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) began today at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad, with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge presiding over the discussions.

Key leaders including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, and Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan were present at the closed-door meeting.

The agenda includes deliberations on major governance and political issues, such as:

Caste Enumeration

SC Classification

Government Administration

Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Programs

Also Read: Aadhaar-Based Transactions Rise as India Moves Toward More Digital Services

Separate strategy sessions will also be held on:

Local Body Elections

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Elections

Jubilee Hills By-election

Mallikarjun Kharge Unveils Former CM Rosaiah’s Statue at Lakdikapool

Ahead of the meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a statue of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister K. Rosaiah at Lakdikapool in Hyderabad.

The event was attended by top Congress leaders including:

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Ministers Sridhar Babu and Komatireddy Venkatreddy

PCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud

Rosaiah’s family members

The statue unveiling ceremony was seen as a tribute to Rosaiah’s legacy and as a symbolic move to energize the Congress cadre in the run-up to upcoming elections.

Kharge Engages with Party Leaders Amid Cabinet Aspirations

Kharge arrived in Hyderabad on Thursday evening, flying into Shamshabad Airport, and headed directly to Taj Krishna Hotel. During his visit, he also held one-on-one meetings with Congress leaders who had aspired for cabinet berths in the recent cabinet expansion.

This strategic outreach signals Kharge’s continued efforts to manage internal party dynamics while preparing the state unit for upcoming electoral battles.

Kharge to Address Party Cadre at LB Stadium

Later today at 4 PM, Kharge will address a massive public meeting of village and mandal-level Congress presidents at LB Stadium, a key outreach event aimed at energizing the grassroots leadership of the party in Telangana.

The PAC meeting and Kharge’s packed schedule underline the Congress party’s renewed focus on strengthening its organizational base in Telangana, addressing crucial socio-political issues, and strategizing for future electoral contests.