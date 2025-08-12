KIMS Hospitals pioneers with Southeast Asia’s first Tulsa-Pro treatment and care

A revolutionary non-surgical treatment for prostate cancer and prostate enlargement

Hyderabad, August 12th, 2025: KIMS Hospitals, a leading healthcare provider in the country, has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first healthcare provider between the Philippines in the east and Turkey in the west to treat patients suffering from localized prostate cancer and prostate enlargement using the cutting-edge Tulsa-Pro system. This treatment is done as day care procedure. With 13 patients, including three foreign nationals from Bahrain, Dubai and Mauritius successfully treated, this achievement underscores the growing global reputation and clinical supremacy of Indian healthcare.

Localized prostate cancer and prostate enlargement are increasingly common concerns among men, often requiring invasive surgeries. In a significant breakthrough, KIMS Hospitals has introduced the Tulsa-Pro (Transurethral Ultrasound Ablation Prostate) system, a revolutionary MRI-guided, ultrasound-based treatment that eliminates the need for cuts, stitches, or prolonged hospital stays. This is the first installation of its kind not just in India, but in entire Southeast Asia.

The advanced equipment was formally inaugurated on Tuesday by Dr. Bollineni Bhaskar Rao, Chairman & Managing Director, KIMS Hospitals, who expressed pride in introducing such world-class technology to India.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Bhaskar Rao said, “KIMS is committed to bringing the latest global innovations within reach of our patients. With Tulsa-Pro, we now offer the complete spectrum of prostate care, including traditional surgery, radiation therapy, robotic procedures, and now, an incision-less treatment, all under one roof.”

Explaining the clinical excellence and patient care advantages for high-risk patients, Dr. Sambit Sahu, Medical Director, explained, “The non-invasive procedure is particularly beneficial for those with prior health conditions such as stroke, heart surgery, thyroid disorders, or rare blood groups. The treatment avoids stopping critical medications and eliminates the need for blood transfusions, minimizing drug interactions and transfusion-related complications.”

Adding further, Dr. Likhiteshwar Pallagani, Consultant Urologist, Uro-Oncologist & Robotic Surgeon, described Tulsa-Pro as “a precision MRI-guided, robotic procedure that preserves sexual function, which often emerged as an important concern for patients undergoing prostate cancer treatment.” The device is introduced via the urethra, ablating prostate tissue from within, with patients discharged the same day.

Dr. Y.M. Prashanth, Consultant Uro-Oncologist & Kidney Transplant Surgeon, emphasized that Tulsa-Pro preserves prostate structure and function, making it ideal for elderly patients, especially those with diabetes or hypertension, who face higher surgical risks.

The launch was attended by key members of KIMS’ Urology and Surgical teams, including Dr. Srikant Munna, Dr. K.V.R. Prasad, and Dr. Neel Narendra Trivedi.

With the introduction of Tulsa-Pro, KIMS Hospitals sets a new benchmark in prostate care across Asia, offering a safe, effective, and world-class alternative to traditional surgery.