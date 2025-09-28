KTR Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Burdening Telangana with ₹15,000 Crore Debt

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and former minister KT Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, holding him responsible for pushing the state into deeper financial trouble through what he called reckless decisions and unchecked arrogance.

Referring to the Hyderabad Metro Rail project, KTR alleged that the Chief Minister’s approach has cost Telangana dearly, saddling taxpayers with an additional liability of ₹15,000 crore. He claimed that Revanth Reddy’s “inflated ego” and governance style have not only driven away major investor Larsen & Toubro (L&T) from the metro project but also disrupted key welfare schemes meant for the people.

In a sharp post on X, KTR wrote: “Wah Revanth! Wah! You did it again! Yet again you have managed to derail Telangana’s growth — not just through sheer incompetence, but also because of your oversized ego.”

According to KTR, L&T’s decision to walk away from the metro project stemmed directly from the Chief Minister’s high-handedness, which led to the abrupt cancellation of the Airport Metro Line. He alleged that the project was instead diverted to a so-called “Fourth City” to cater to the CM’s personal real estate ambitions.

The BRS leader also criticized Revanth Reddy for openly declaring on national television that he had instructed the police to send L&T’s Chief Financial Officer to jail. KTR argued that such threats were part of a larger attempt to deflect attention from the unresolved issues surrounding the Kaleshwaram project and the Medigadda Barrage, while simultaneously trying to tarnish his own name.

“The price of your costly arrogance and political muscle-flexing is clear — the people of Telangana are now staring at a debt burden of ₹15,000 crore,” KTR asserted. He went on to say that the Revanth-led government has failed on several fronts, pointing to the delay in fee reimbursement, the stagnation of the Arogyasri health scheme, the unfulfilled promises of six guarantees, and the state’s worsening financial crisis.