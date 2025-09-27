TPCC launches signature campaign alleging ‘vote theft

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Saturday alleged that the BJP had come to power at the Centre through “vote theft” and announced a mass signature campaign across villages in Telangana as per AICC directions.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had exposed large-scale vote theft, which, he claimed, enabled Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure a third consecutive term.

“Democratic values and the Constitution have been trampled on. Eighty percent of the people in the country believe that vote theft has taken place,” he said.

The TPCC chief said that at least 100 signatures would be collected in every village in Telangana.

“I am also signing, believing that vote theft has happened. Youth Congress leaders should create awareness on this issue, while journalists and intellectuals must join the campaign,” he added.

Goud reiterated his earlier claim during the padayatra that the BJP had managed to win eight MP seats in Telangana due to irregularities. He alleged that BJP leader Etala Rajender’s victory by a margin of three lakh votes was also the result of vote theft. “Bandi Sanjay has not responded so far on these allegations,” he remarked.

He further accused the BJP of manipulating electoral rolls, citing Bihar as an example where votes were allegedly removed en masse. “When Niranjan appealed, lakhs of votes were added again,” he claimed.

Calling vote theft a “serious attack on democracy,” Goud urged that it must be stopped to safeguard the power of the vote in the country.