KTR Slams Karnataka Over Almatti Dam, Warns Telangana Will Lose Krishna Water

Hyderabad: BRS working President KT Rama Rao on Sunday lashed out at the Karnataka government while addressing a “Jana Garjana” rally in Achampet. He alleged that the Congress government in Karnataka is trying to affect the flow of Krishna River water by increasing the height of the Almatti dam, which, he said, will harm both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

KTR stated that the ₹70,000-crore project will not only make the Palamuru region drought-prone but also severely impact major irrigation projects in the state, such as the Kodangal Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Srisailam dam. “Not even a drop of water will reach Telangana,” he warned.

Taking a direct swipe at Revanth Reddy, KTR said the Chief Minister is acting as a silent spectator on this serious issue and is “hiding like a cat” instead of opposing the Karnataka government. He challenged Revanth Reddy to go to Delhi and raise the matter with Rahul Gandhi and Siddaramaiah, or else be prepared to face the “pink army” of the BRS.

Also Read: KTR Accuses CM Revanth Reddy of Burdening Telangana with ₹15,000 Crore Debt

Mocking Revanth Reddy’s self-styled “black panther” image, KTR said that in reality he was just a “cat.” He further alleged that Congress deliberately ignored the 90% completed Palamuru-Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Project during the BRS regime and did an injustice to the people by renaming it after S. Jayapal Reddy.

He accused Revanth Reddy of betraying the people of Achampet, where thousands of acres of land were irrigated during the BRS government. He also reminded people that the Congress has yet to fulfill its promise of providing mangalsutras to eight lakh girls under the Kalyana Lakshmi scheme.

KTR explained that the “Congress Obligations Card” campaign launched by BRS is meant to remind people of the party’s empty promises. “Show this card to the Congress leaders and ask them when they will fulfill their promises. This is your Brahmastra,” he told the gathering.

Criticizing Revanth Reddy’s “vulgar language” and “foolish statements,” KTR urged voters to teach such leaders a lesson in the local elections and to bury the “Revanth Sarkar” politically.