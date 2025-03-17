Telangana: KTR’s Fiery Remarks in Assembly: Takes Jabs at CM Revanth, BJP, and Congress

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) stirred controversy in the Telangana Assembly, claiming that instead of presenting the state budget, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was busy accounting for the funds sent to Delhi. KTR accused CM Revanth Reddy of prioritizing financial dealings with Congress leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and K.C. Venugopal.

BJP-Congress Secret Meetings: Why No Clarification?

KTR questioned why the state government had not condemned BJP MLA Raja Singh’s remarks regarding alleged secret meetings between BJP and Congress leaders. He further challenged the BJP, asking whether they had the courage to suspend Raja Singh.

Social Media Regulation: KTR Targets Revanth

Bringing up social media policies, KTR mocked Revanth Reddy’s stance, asking how someone posting a comment from the U.S. could be punished under state laws. He demanded clarity from the CM on this matter.

“We Know Revanth’s Movements”: KTR

In a sharp dig at the CM, KTR said, “We know where Revanth Reddy jumps over walls and how much time he spends in Sagar Society.” He alleged that even now, Revanth drives himself and visits My Home Bhooja at 5 AM.

BJP’s Secrets Will Be Exposed: KTR

KTR warned BJP leaders that he had information on their dealings, asserting that after being in power for ten years, BRS knew everything about the state’s political landscape.

Rahul Gandhi Silent on University Protests

KTR also criticized Rahul Gandhi for his silence on the ongoing protests at Hyderabad Central University, questioning why the Congress leader had not yet responded to the issue.

His remarks added fuel to the already heated political atmosphere in Telangana.