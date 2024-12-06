Lebanese army continues deployment in Lebanon as Israel keeps violating ceasefire

Beirut: The Lebanese army has continued strengthening its deployment in southern Lebanon as it began implementing the ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In a statement on Thursday, the Army Command said the Lebanese army is deploying in southern Lebanon under the framework of UN Resolution 1701, following the recent Israeli “aggression” against Lebanon, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Army Command also added that it is coordinating with relevant authorities to address “ongoing violations committed by the Israeli army” while maintaining its deployment along the northern and eastern borders to prepare for any emergencies during this critical period, which requires cooperation from all parties in the national interest.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA), Israel continued violating the ceasefire on Thursday.

Israeli artillery reportedly targeted the main road in the town of Ain Arab in southern Lebanon and shelled Lebanese Civil Defence teams working to clear rubble in Naqoura while searching for victims.

Israeli forces also detonated a booby-trapped drone near the civil defence teams, forcing them to withdraw, the NNA reported.

Additionally, the Israeli army allegedly blew up houses in the Horsh area of Yaroun village in the Bint Jbeil district of southern Lebanon.

Also on Thursday, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met in Beirut with Guillaume Ponchin, head of the French military delegation from the five-member committee tasked with monitoring the ceasefire.

According to a statement from his office, Mikati emphasised during the meeting that Lebanon’s priorities include ensuring the ceasefire, addressing Israeli violations, securing the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, and strengthening the Lebanese army’s deployment in the south.

Ponchin urged all parties to “respect the ceasefire agreement in the long term and to refrain from any actions that could threaten it,” according to a statement from the French embassy in Lebanon.

In a separate meeting at the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, Mikati noted that disarming Hezbollah would require a national consensus.

“We seek to achieve long-term stability, where the state alone serves as the authority, the army assumes full control on the ground, and we collectively work to protect it,” Mikati said.

On Monday, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a mortar attack on Israeli military positions in southern Lebanon’s Kfarchouba hills.

The Lebanese armed group said the attack was retaliation for “repeated Israeli violations” of the ceasefire agreement brokered by the US and France, which took effect on November 27 and aimed to halt nearly 14 months of fighting between Israel and Hezbollah.

Mikati said on Wednesday that Israel has violated the agreement more than 60 times.