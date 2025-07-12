Leopard Sighting Sparks Panic Near Hyderabad’s RCI Campus

Hyderabad: Panic spread across Balapur and nearby suburban areas of Hyderabad on Friday, following reports of two leopards sighted near the Research Centre Imarat (RCI) campus. A video clip showing the big cats walking in a secluded forested area quickly went viral, triggering concerns among local residents.

Leopards Allegedly Seen Entering Tree-Dense Area

According to locals, the leopards were seen moving towards a heavily wooded zone near the RCI premises. The area, which borders open forest and semi-urban regions, has been under scrutiny in the past for wildlife movement.

Residents who allegedly spotted the animals immediately alerted the Balapur Police and the Forest Department.

Forest Officials and Police Launch Investigation

Teams from both the Forest Department and the Balapur Police reached the area and began verifying the reports and reviewing CCTV footage from surrounding installations. Officials are currently working to confirm the authenticity of the sightings and trace the leopards’ location.

“We are treating the matter seriously and have increased monitoring in the surrounding areas,” said a forest official.

RCI Management Urges Caution, Issues Advisory

In light of the situation, the Defence Laboratories School (Vignyanakancha), located within the RCI campus, issued a safety advisory to parents. The management requested that children not be allowed to go outside alone, and advised residents to take utmost precautions until the area is declared safe.

Not the First Time for Wildlife Encounters in Hyderabad

This isn’t the first instance of wild animals being spotted near Hyderabad’s suburban stretches. With increasing urban encroachment into forested zones, human-wildlife encounters have been on the rise, especially in areas like Balapur, Keesara, and Moinabad.

The authorities are expected to issue a formal update following the completion of their verification process.