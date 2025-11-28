Lionel Messi confirms Hyderabad addition to GOAT India Tour

New Delhi: Global football icon Lionel Messi has officially added Hyderabad to the list of Indian cities he will visit as part of the much-awaited GOAT India Tour 2025.



The announcement came through an Instagram post from Messi himself, thanking Indian fans for their overwhelming support.



“Thanks for all the love from India! The GOAT tour kicks off in a few weeks’ time!!! I’m happy to share that Hyderabad has been added to my visits to Kolkata, Mumbai, and Delhi. See you soon, India!” Messi wrote, confirming the fourth host city.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com



With this update, the Argentine maestro’s tour now covers four major cities: Kolkata, Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad.



Messi will land in Kolkata on December 13, where celebrations will kickstart the tour. Later, the same evening, he will travel to Hyderabad, marking a rare same-day double city appearance by the World Cup-winning captain.

Also Read: Ayush Mhatre to lead India in U19 Men’s Asia Cup



His Hyderabad event will feature a short football match, a clinic, a musical tribute, and a felicitation ceremony, similar to other states.



On December 14, Messi will reach Mumbai for the western leg of the tour, before wrapping up the India itinerary in New Delhi on December 15, where the final event is scheduled.



The GOAT India Tour achieves a pan-India presence, spanning the East (Kolkata) and South (Hyderabad) on December 13, West (Mumbai) on December 14, and, in the end, North (Delhi) on December 15.

UNI VAN AAB