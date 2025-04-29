Locals Record Disturbing Video of Mother Beating Child, File Complaint

Telangana: A disturbing case of child abuse has come to light in Tulasi Nagar, Jagityal district headquarters, where a mother was caught on video brutally beating her young son with an axe handle. The incident has triggered outrage among locals and sparked intervention from authorities.

Daily Beatings Caught on Video by Locals

Residents of the area, who had observed the woman frequently assaulting the child, secretly recorded a video of one such incident. The footage shows the mother mercilessly beating the child, drawing comparisons to being struck “as if with an axe.” Shocked by the cruelty, locals approached the Sakhi Center, a government-supported women and child support facility, and lodged a formal complaint.

Child Shifted to Sakhi Center for Safety

Following the complaint, officials acted swiftly and rescued the boy, moving him to the Sakhi Center for protection and further care. The authorities are currently evaluating his physical and emotional condition.

Father Working in Dubai, Locals Step In

The child’s father, Aanjaneyulu, is currently working in Dubai, and was unaware of the extent of the abuse. Unable to bear the mother’s continued violence, local residents took it upon themselves to alert officials and ensure the boy’s safety.

Disturbing visuals



కన్న కొడుకును గొడ్డును బాదినట్లు బాదిన తల్లి



జగిత్యాలలో జిల్లా కేంద్రంలోని తులసినగర్‌లో దారుణం



ప్రతిరోజూ చిన్న బాబును చితకబాదుతుండటంతో వీడియో తీసి సఖి సెంటర్‌లో ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన స్థానికులు



బాబును సఖి సెంటర్‌కు తరలింపు



దుబాయ్‌లో ఉంటున్న రమ భర్త ఆంజనేయులు..… pic.twitter.com/vi8p6HTkXL — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) April 28, 2025

Police and Child Welfare Authorities Begin Investigation

The incident has raised serious concerns about child safety and domestic violence. A case has been registered, and a detailed investigation is underway. Child welfare officials are working with law enforcement to determine the next steps, including potential legal action against the mother.