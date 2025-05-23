Lost Your Aadhaar Card or Number? Here’s How to Retrieve It Easily

NEW DELHI: Losing or forgetting your Aadhaar card or number is no longer a cause for concern. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides multiple convenient options—both online and offline—to help citizens recover their Aadhaar details quickly and securely.

How to Retrieve Aadhaar Number or Enrolment ID (EID) Online

If your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar, follow these steps to recover your UID or EID:

Visit the UIDAI website and select “Retrieve Lost or Forgotten EID/UID”. Choose whether you want to retrieve your Aadhaar Number (UID) or Enrolment ID (EID). Enter your full name, registered mobile number or email, and the Captcha code. You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile or email. Authenticate using the OTP. Upon successful verification, your Aadhaar number or EID will be sent via SMS to your registered mobile number.

✅ Note: This service is completely free.

What If Your Mobile Number Is Not Linked?

If your mobile number is not linked to Aadhaar, there are still ways to recover your information:

Option 1: Visit an Aadhaar Enrolment Centre

Go to your nearest Aadhaar enrolment/update centre .

. Provide known details like your name, gender, district , or PIN code .

, or . Biometric verification (fingerprint or iris scan) will be conducted.

(fingerprint or iris scan) will be conducted. If details match, the operator will provide a printout of your e-Aadhaar letter .

. A nominal fee of ₹30 may apply.

Option 2: Call UIDAI Helpline – 1947

Dial 1947 and speak to a UIDAI executive.

and speak to a UIDAI executive. Provide your demographic details . If matched, the executive will give you your Enrolment ID (EID) .

. If matched, the executive will give you your . Call again and use the IVRS system to retrieve your Aadhaar number by entering your EID, date of birth , and PIN code .

to retrieve your Aadhaar number by entering your EID, , and . This service is free of cost.

Lost Your Aadhaar Letter? Here’s What to Do

If you’ve misplaced the physical Aadhaar letter:

Visit an Aadhaar enrolment centre. Provide either your Aadhaar number or the 28-digit EID (from the enrolment slip). Complete the biometric verification. A printout of your e-Aadhaar will be issued. A ₹30 fee may be charged for the print.

Final Thoughts

In today’s digital age, your Aadhaar is a vital identity document linked to multiple services like banking, income tax, and government schemes. Fortunately, UIDAI’s simplified recovery process ensures that losing your Aadhaar details doesn’t have to be a setback. Whether online or offline, retrieval is secure, fast, and user-friendly.