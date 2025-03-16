Madarsa teacher rapes two minor boys in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Amid raging protests in Bangladesh against the rising incidents of sexual violence against women and children, a madrasa teacher was detained on Sunday over the rape of two minor boys in Jamalpur’s Sarishabari upazila, local media reported.

The accused is Bojlur Rahman, 30, a senior teacher of the madrasa, according to a report by the leading Bangladeshi newspaper, The Daily Star. One of the victim’s mothers stated that her 10-year-old son had been raped by the accused for two months. However, the boy disclosed the matter recently. Another victim’s mother said that her 9-year-old son had been raped for four months.

After the incident came to light, the locals detained the accused for hours before the army intervened and took him into custody. The police are further investigating the case. The victims, however, have been admitted to a local hospital for examination. In a separate development, two children were raped and abused in Kahalu, Bogura district. “A case has been filed against Nur Islam for the rape and abuse of two children.

Also Read: At Least 13 Killed in US Airstrikes on Houthi Sites in Yemen, Houthis Vow Revenge

The victims have been taken to the Victim Support Center at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital in Bogura for a health test. Efforts are ongoing to arrest the accused.” Bangladeshi media outlet UNB reported on Sunday, quoting Abdul Hannan, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Kahalu Police Station. Several cases of rape were reported in the last few days At least four people were sent to jail, one was arrested, and cases were filed against two others on rape and attempted rape charges in seven districts on Saturday.

Earlier this week, another six children were raped in six districts in Bangladesh. At least seven people were arrested on charges of rape in six districts. The children who were sexually assaulted are all aged from six to fourteen. Among one of the incidents, a teenage girl who was a victim of sexual assault died by suicide after being falsely accused and vilified during a local arbitration meeting.

Several political parties and students are calling out the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus for failing to curb violence against women and children as the protest against the death of the Magura rape victim intensifies. Earlier this week, several student organisations staged a torch procession at Dhaka University demanding justice for the growing incidents of rape across the country, the removal of the Home Affairs Advisor, and justice for the rape and murder of the eight-year-old child in Magura.

During the procession, protesters chanted slogans against the rising rape cases in the violence-hit nation. Rising incidents of crime against women and children after the Yunus-led interim government came to power exposed the degrading law and order situation in the country. People in Bangladesh have been continuously demanding the removal of Home Affairs Advisor Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, citing his incompetence and failure to ensure security and safety.