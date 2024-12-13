Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the first formal meeting after the BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP MahaYuti coalition registered a landslide victory in the assembly elections.

Pawar called on Modi along with his wife and Rajya Sabha member Sunetra and son Paarth here.

Pawar congratulated the prime minister for the MahaYuti’s massive victory in the Maharashtra assembly elections and discussed various important issues.

On Thursday, Pawar had met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The meeting with Shah was also attended by NCP leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare.

The BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP MahaYuti coalition won 235 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly elections, decimating the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi to 46 seats.

The MahaYuti was successful in overturning the poll reverses it had faced in the Lok Sabha elections in May when the opposition alliance had won 31 of the 48 seats in the state.