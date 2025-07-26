Maharasthra: Teen commits suicide after disturbing dream of late mother

Solapur: A promising 16-year-old student ended his life at his maternal uncle’s residence in Maharashtra’s Solapur early today, leaving behind a note citing an apparition of his deceased mother as the catalyst.



Shivsharan Bhutali Talkoti, who scored 92% in his recent Class 10 examinations and was preparing for NEET, had lost his mother three months back

According to police authorities, the teenager’s suicide note revealed profound emotional distress. “I should have departed with my mother but remained for my uncle and grandmother,” he wrote.



“Last night, she appeared in my dream asking why I grieve and told me to join her,” he wrote, expressing deep gratitude toward his caregivers for their affection, while specifically requesting his grandmother not be sent to his father’s household.

Officials confirmed the incident occurred at the victim’s maternal family home where he had been residing since his mother’s death.



Forensic teams and crisis counsellors were dispatched to the location as standard protocol. The case has reignited discussions about adolescent mental health support systems in academic pressure environments.