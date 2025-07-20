Mahesh Babu says Saiyaara ‘deserves all the love coming its way’

Mumbai: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer “Saiyaara” has been garnering praises from all sides. The latest name added to the list of admirers is Tollywood heartthrob, Mahesh Babu.

The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ actor took to this X timeline and showered praises on Mohit Suri’s directorial saying, “Take a bow #Saiyaara team… What a beautifully made film with honest storytelling, standout performances and top notch execution.”

Lauding the film’s lead cast, Mahesh Babu added, “Big love to #AhaanPanday & #AneetPadda for living their roles so effortlessly… This one deserves all the love coming its way…”

Not just him, Harshvardhan Rane, is also in awe of “Saiyaara”.

On Saturday, he dropped a special note for the film on his Instagram stories.

“Another melodious example of a love story shattering all myths and formulas of the industry. Honest heart wrenching love story wins again in 2025! #Saiyaara,” Rane wrote.

Additionally, Rasha Thadani used social media to show her appreciation for “Saiyaara”.

Her post read, “Dearest @ahaanpandayy, you were born for this. Born to shine!! You are special, I’m so proud that the world gets to see your talent you are. Wish I was there yesterday to cheer you on and watch u get the love u so truly deserve (sic)”.

“@aneetpadda you are pure magic on screen !!! Your voice is beauty !! An inspiration for all young girls, your ability to express is a gift, learning and taking notes @mohitsuri sir, thank you for making my heart whole and happy. Thankyou for transporting me into this beautiful world of Saiyaara. Thankyou for making movies sir, blessing our cinema with art, and thankyou for making us, the audience, feel (sic),” Rasha added.

“Saiyaara” marks the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday.

Released on July 18, the romantic entertainer opened at INR 24.75 crore in India, an opening day figure even the biggest Bollywood stars find difficult to achieve ever since the rise of OTT.