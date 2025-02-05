Makers of ‘Thandel’ Thank AP Government for Ticket Price Hike Approval

Chennai: The makers of the much-anticipated film Thandel, starring Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, have expressed their gratitude to the Andhra Pradesh government for granting them permission to hike ticket prices during the first week of the film’s release.

The government has approved a Rs 50 hike for single-screen tickets and a Rs 75 increase for multiplex tickets, offering a boost to the film’s box-office prospects.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Geetha Arts, the production house behind the film, wrote, “We would like to extend our gratitude to AP CM Shri @ncbn Garu, Hon’ble Dy CM Shri @PawanKalyan Garu, and Minister of Cinematography @kanduladurgesh Garu for approving the ticket hike for our prestigious film Thandel. A special note of thanks to the Government of Andhra Pradesh for its vision and unwavering encouragement in empowering the film industry.”

Also Read: Anupam Kher Announces International Actor Prepares Awards to Celebrate 20 Years of His Acting Institute

Film Based on True Story of Indian Fishermen

The film, set to release on February 7, is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and is based on a true incident in which 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned for 22 years.

At an event, Allu Aravind, the film’s producer, shared details about the true story behind the movie. He explained, “This true story happened near Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days.

Due to some weather problems, they accidentally crossed international borders and were caught by Pakistan authorities and taken to jail. They were imprisoned for 22 years. The film will depict how their families suffered, fought for their release, and overcame their struggles to bring them back home.”

Impressive Cast and Crew

Alongside Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi, Thandel boasts a stellar team both in front of and behind the camera. National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music, while Shamdat handles cinematography. The editing is led by Naveen Nooli, another National Award winner, and Srinagendra Tangala is the art director.

The film is produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting the project. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of this gripping drama, which promises a combination of emotional storytelling and powerful performances.